Coronavirus: Ford Coppola sends Italy message of hope
Turin
07 Aprile 2020
Turin, April 7 - 'Godfather' filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola sent Italy a message of hope on his 81st birthday and World Health Day Tuesday, via the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FA) website. "From "Little Italy" to big Italy, Francis Ford Coppola donates his voice to send a message of hope. Our hearts are with those affected by the virus. #WeAreItaly #WorldHealthDay," said the message.
