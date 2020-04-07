Swift EU deal needed or 'we all collapse' says Di Maio (2)

Coronavirus: Ford Coppola sends Italy message of hope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, il Prefetto Argentieri: «C’è grande senso civico, serve ancora uno sforzo»
Coronavirus Canosa, città in preda alla paura: sono 37 i «positivi» nella Rsa
i più letti
Puglia, si ammalano più giovani e muoiono più anziani. Ma per 30enni e 40enni letalità superiore a media nazionale
Coronavirus, sempre meno ricoveri, su i guariti. Nuovi 127 contagi, ma su 2mila tamponi. Altri 13 morti (6 nel Barese)
Mascherine pagate 36cents, vendute a 20 euro ad Asl pugliesi: sequestrati 1,1mln. L'indagine nata da un articolo della «Gazzetta» Il verbale
Rome
07 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 7 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday on a Eurogroup meeting to find an economic response to the coronavirus crisis that "I think it is in everyone's interest, with a crisis of this scale, to swiftly find an accord that guarantees the future of the whole of Europe. "Because here it is not a question of individual countries, but as I already said: if one falls we all fall. And I repeat that I'm not interested in the names of the instruments to be used, but to arrive at a solution that is satisfactory for the Italian and European people".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su