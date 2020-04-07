Swift EU deal needed or 'we all collapse' says Di Maio (2)

Rome, April 7 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday on a Eurogroup meeting to find an economic response to the coronavirus crisis that "I think it is in everyone's interest, with a crisis of this scale, to swiftly find an accord that guarantees the future of the whole of Europe. "Because here it is not a question of individual countries, but as I already said: if one falls we all fall. And I repeat that I'm not interested in the names of the instruments to be used, but to arrive at a solution that is satisfactory for the Italian and European people".