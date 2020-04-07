Slow Food's Petrini calls for virtual Liberation Day fest (2)

Coronavirus: Ford Coppola sends Italy message of hope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Turin
07 Aprile 2020
Turin, April 7 - Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini has appealed for Italy to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation by the Allies on April 25 in a virtual way under the hashtag #IStayFree, mimicking the #IStayAtHome coronavirus hashtag. Some 1,500 artists, intellectuals, sportspeople, men of the Church and laypeople, movements, associations and trade unions have responded to the call for the April 25 national holiday. The event will also feature a whip-round to ensure the most needy have a roof over their heads and a hot meal. "We can't let such an important date go past without doing something that involves everybody," said Petrini, 70.
