Coronavirus: Bertolaso discharged from hospital

Coronavirus: Ford Coppola sends Italy message of hope
Rome
07 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 7 - Lombardy coronavirus advisor Guido Bertolaso was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele Hospital Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19. "I thank all the doctors and nurses, the pride of our nation," said the 70-year-old former civil protection chief. "Men and women who are fighting in the front line against COVID-19, too often paying themselves with contamination and sometimes sadly with their lives too".
