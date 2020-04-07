Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 94

Rome, April 7 - The death toll among Italian doctors from the coronavirus has risen to 94 after another five physicians died, the federation of doctors guild FNOMCEO said Tuesday. The five were Giancarlo Orlandini, Luigi Ravasio, Antonio Pouchè, Lorenzo Vella and Mario Ronchi. The federation of Italian nurse guilds, FNOPI, said 26 nurses have died in Italy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said 6,549 nurses have contracted the virus, 52% of the overall total of health workers in Italy infected.