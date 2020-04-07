Serie A soccer players reject virus pay cut (2)

Coronavirus: Ford Coppola sends Italy message of hope
Milan
07 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 7 - Italian soccer players have rejected taking a pay cut for the coronavirus emergency. On Monday Serie A agreed to a 30% cut for players and staff if the competition is not completed, and a one-sixth cut if it is. "It's a disgraceful and unacceptable proposal," said the vice president of players' association AIC, Umberto Calcagno. "They want to make the players alone pay for the possible damage caused by the crisis."
