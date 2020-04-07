Two women drown in Venice after falling off boat (2)

Coronavirus: Ford Coppola sends Italy message of hope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, il Prefetto Argentieri: «C’è grande senso civico, serve ancora uno sforzo»
Coronavirus Canosa, città in preda alla paura: sono 37 i «positivi» nella Rsa
i più letti
Puglia, si ammalano più giovani e muoiono più anziani. Ma per 30enni e 40enni letalità superiore a media nazionale
Coronavirus, sempre meno ricoveri, su i guariti. Nuovi 127 contagi, ma su 2mila tamponi. Altri 13 morti (6 nel Barese)
Mascherine pagate 36cents, vendute a 20 euro ad Asl pugliesi: sequestrati 1,1mln. L'indagine nata da un articolo della «Gazzetta» Il verbale
Venice
07 Aprile 2020
Venice, April 7 - Two women drowned in the Venice lagoon Monday night after falling out of a motor boat that was taking them to the Lido. Only when they were tying up did the crew notice they were missing. Their bodies were found after a two-hour search off the Lido, at the MOSE anti-flood dikes. The women were said to be of North African origin. Police suspect they may have thrown themselves into the water deliberately, to commit suicide.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su