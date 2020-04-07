Two women drown in Venice after falling off boat (2)

Venice, April 7 - Two women drowned in the Venice lagoon Monday night after falling out of a motor boat that was taking them to the Lido. Only when they were tying up did the crew notice they were missing. Their bodies were found after a two-hour search off the Lido, at the MOSE anti-flood dikes. The women were said to be of North African origin. Police suspect they may have thrown themselves into the water deliberately, to commit suicide.