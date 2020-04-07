Pell acquitted of sex abuse (2)

Coronavirus: Ford Coppola sends Italy message of hope
Rome
07 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 7 - Former Vatican treasurer George Pell was acquitted of child sex abuse by Australia's highest court on Tuesday. Cardinal Pell, 78, was cleared of abusing two 13-year-old boys in the 1990s after the court found the case had not been proven beyond reasonable doubt. "A grave injustice which I suffered has been repaired," said Pell. Former president of the Italian Bishops Conference Cardinal Cammillo Ruini said "I'm happy about Pell's acquittal, he paid a very high price. Never doubted his innocence." Pell, once the Vatican's number three and a key advisor to Pope Francis, had been convicted in 2018 and his conviction was upheld on a first appeal. He is now a free man.
