Mattarella thanks doctors and nurses for coronavirus battle (2)

Rome, April 7 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday thanked Italy's doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus battle saying they all too often paid with their lives. Speaking on World Health Day, he said "we must express gratitude and recognition towards doctors, nurses and all the operators who in these moments of coronavirus emergency find themselves in the front line. "Work done to the limits of their energy for a service that some of them have paid for with their lives. "With urging for a global commitment for health, setting aside national egoisms and privileges. "Because we are facing a dangerous pandemic due to a fearful virus, above all for the more elderly population and the weak people. And the national health services are essential bulwarks, so today's thanks must be translated into far-sighted nd lasting support".