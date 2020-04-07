Italy is with you, Conte tells Johnson, the British people

Rome, April 7 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio have expressed their support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his condition with the coronavirus deteriorated and he was taken into an intensive-care unit. "My thoughts go to @BorisJohnson and all the British people," Conte said via Twitter. "I wish you a fast recovery. You have the whole Italian government's support and my personal one. "We are all confident that your country will get through this difficult time". Di Maio said that: "The Italian people is with the UK in these difficult times. "We are one for each other. Get well soon @BorisJohnson!"