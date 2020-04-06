Coronavirus: deaths up 636, rise in infected down to 1,941

Rome, April 6 - The civil protection department said Monday that 16,523 people have now died with the coronavirus in Italy, 636 more than Sunday. That is up from Sunday's daily rise in COVID-19 deaths of 525. The department said that 93,187 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 1,941 more than Sunday. That was down from Sunday's rise of 2,972. It said 22,837 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 1,022. Overall, the number of people to have been infected, including those who have died and those who have recovered, is now 132,547.