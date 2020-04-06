Coronavirus: Two men fined for windsurfing off Elba

Coronavirus: deaths up 636, rise in infected down to 1,941
Portoferraio, April 6 - Two men were fined for windsurfing off the island of Elba on Monday. The brothers were fined for breaching Italy's strict coronavirus lockdown rules. Photo: a file image of windsurfing.
