Coronavirus:New package to take liquidity injection to 750bn

Coronavirus: deaths up 636, rise in infected down to 1,941
Rome
06 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 6 - The government's new liquidity decree will contain 90% guarantees for all firms without turnover limits, "mobilizing some 200 billion in loans," economy ministry sources said Monday. Overall, the sources said, the decree will mobilise "over 400 billion euros more with respect to the 350 billion foreseen by the 'Cure Italy' decree". This will mean a total of 750 billion euros will be injected into the economy, they said. The decree was initially expected to provide 100% guarantees but only for loans up to 25,000 euros. The decree also boost the role of foreign investment agency SACE in promoting the internationalization of Italian firms, the sources said.
