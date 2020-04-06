Coronavirus: Doctors declare 'state of agitation' (2)

Coronavirus: deaths up 636, rise in infected down to 1,941
Rome, April 6 - Italian doctors on Monday declared a 'state of agitation' work-to-rule saying they would ensure the coronavirus fight continued to be waged but demanding more and better protective equipment. Some 87 doctors have died in the COVID-19 crisis and doctors unions have complained not all of their members have proper personal protective equipment (PPE).
