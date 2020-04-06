Coronavirus: Serie A to take 30% pay cut (3)

Coronavirus: deaths up 636, rise in infected down to 1,941
Milan
Milan, April 6 - The Lega di Serie A agreed Monday for all clubs bar Juventus, which has its own deal, to take a 30% pay cut for players and staff until the end of the coronavirus emergency, and 60% if the championship manages to be completed in the next few months. The cut in gross annual compensation will be a third if activity is not resumed, ANSA has learned. The Lega said there was a "will" to resume play but "without taking risks".
