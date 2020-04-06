INPS gets 3.5 mn requests for 6.8 mn COVID-19 benefits (2)

Rome, April 6 - As of 12 noon Monday social security and pensions agency INPS said it had received almost 3.5 million applications for over 6.8 million benefits. Some 3.059 applications have been filed for the 600-euro benefit for the self-employed during the coronavirus crisis, while for the CIG layoff scheme and the 'ordinary cheque' there have been over 211,000 applications for over 3.5 million workers.