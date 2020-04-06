Martedì 07 Aprile 2020 | 05:48

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 636, rise in infected down to 1,941

Portoferraio
Coronavirus: Two men fined for windsurfing off Elba

Rome
Coronavirus:New package to take liquidity injection to 750bn

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctors declare 'state of agitation' (2)

Milan
Coronavirus: Serie A to take 30% pay cut (3)

Rome

Rome
Coronavirus: Cops to bring pensions to elderly (2)

Milan
Coronavirus: First ambulance enters new Milan Fair hospital

Rome
INPS gets 3.5 mn requests for 6.8 mn COVID-19 benefits (2)

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope sets up emergency fund (2)

EU talks to be most difficult ever, says Di Maio

Il magico aprile del Bari di Klas

BariL'ordinanza
Bari, sindaco ordina chiusura dei negozi a Pasqua e Pasquetta

BrindisiSolidarietà
Coronavirus, Eni dona mascherine e respiratori ad Asl di Brindisi e Taranto

PotenzaL'emergenza
Potenza, muore 77enne al San Carlo per Covid: fu il primo potentino ricoverato

TarantoDa mercoledì
Castellaneta, chiude ospedale per sanificazione: oltre 30 contagiati tra personale sanitario

LecceIl virus
Coronavirus, salgono a 9 gli anziani morti in Rsa in Salento

FoggiaI controlli
Carapelle, taglio e piega in casa delle clienti: denunciata parrucchiera

BatL'idea
Barletta, #Uscirnesipuò parte l’asta di beneficenza anti Covid-19

MateraOltre l’emergenza
Matera, Festa della Bruna «Solo il carro e i pezzi all’asta»

Puglia, si ammalano più giovani e muoiono più anziani. Ma per 30enni e 40 anni letalità superiore alla media nazionale

Coronavirus, già i ricoveri, su i guariti. Nuovi 127 contagi, ma su 2mila tamponi. Altri 13 morti

Gravina, 31enne disabile festeggia il compleanno con la polizia e manda loro vassoio di cornetti

Potenza. Mascherine e guanti: copieremo la Lombardia

Carapelle, taglio e piega in casa delle clienti: denunciata parrucchiera

Rome

INPS gets 3.5 mn requests for 6.8 mn COVID-19 benefits (2)

Over 3 mn for self-employed 600-euro benefit

Rome, April 6 - As of 12 noon Monday social security and pensions agency INPS said it had received almost 3.5 million applications for over 6.8 million benefits. Some 3.059 applications have been filed for the 600-euro benefit for the self-employed during the coronavirus crisis, while for the CIG layoff scheme and the 'ordinary cheque' there have been over 211,000 applications for over 3.5 million workers.

