INPS gets 3.5 mn requests for 6.8 mn COVID-19 benefits (2)

Coronavirus: deaths up 636, rise in infected down to 1,941
Puglia, si ammalano più giovani e muoiono più anziani. Ma per 30enni e 40enni letalità superiore a media nazionale
Coronavirus, sempre meno ricoveri, su i guariti. Nuovi 127 contagi, ma su 2mila tamponi. Altri 13 morti (6 nel Barese)
Rome
06 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 6 - As of 12 noon Monday social security and pensions agency INPS said it had received almost 3.5 million applications for over 6.8 million benefits. Some 3.059 applications have been filed for the 600-euro benefit for the self-employed during the coronavirus crisis, while for the CIG layoff scheme and the 'ordinary cheque' there have been over 211,000 applications for over 3.5 million workers.
