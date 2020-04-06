Coronavirus: Govt set to boost aid to business (2)

Coronavirus: Italy activates satellite to monitor nation (3)
Rome
06 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 6 - The government is set to boost aid to businesses by issuing 100% guarantees for loans up to 25,000 euros and giving firms six years to give the money back, as well as stripping red tape to quicken the release of credit according to the draft of a 'liquidity decree' being examined by the cabinet. The decree will also put off tax deadlines and strengthen the 'golden power' provision to protect strategic firms form foreign takeover bids. The cabinet will also tackle school issues, the postponement of local elections and the probable postponement until May 3 of the closure of law courts.
