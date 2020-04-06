Coronavirus: 20,000 cited for weekend lockdown breaches (2)

Coronavirus: Italy activates satellite to monitor nation (3)
Rome
06 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 6 - Over 20,000 people were cited for breaking lockdown rules in Italy over the weekend, the interior ministry said Monday. Over 11,000 were cited Sunday after 9,000 on Sunday, it said. Over 66,000 shops were checked and 115 owners cited while 24 shops were closed down. Many Italians broke lockdown to enjoy the weekend weather.
