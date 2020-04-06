One third of Italian families without PCs or tablets

Rome, April 6 - One third of Italian households, 33.8%, did not have a PC or a tablet in the 2018-2019 period, and the percentage rose to 41% in the poorer south of Italy, ISTAT said in a new survey out Monday. Among families with at least one child, the percentage dropped to 14.3%. In about a fifth of households, or 22.2%, every member has a PC or tablet, said the survey entitled "Room in the home and availability of computers for children".