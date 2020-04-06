Lunedì 06 Aprile 2020 | 13:50

Brussels
Coronavirus: Italy activates satellite to monitor nation (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Govt set to boost aid to business (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Lombardy makes face masks compulsory

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 20,000 cited for weekend lockdown breaches (2)

 
Rome
Italy-EU must start over with Renaissance spirit -Mattarella (2)

 
Rome
One third of Italian families without PCs or tablets

 
Vatican City
Pope appeals for action on overcrowded prisons

 
Caserta
Coronavirus: Riot in jail over news of positive inmate

 
Rome
Face virus emergency with solidarity says Mattarella (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 87 (2)

 
Milan
Coronavirus: 502 lockdown violators fined Sunday in Milan

 

Storia biancorossa
Il magico aprile del Bari di Klas

 

Bari#Vogliamorespirare
Monopoli, microplastiche nell'aria e puzza: sequestrato opificio

 
PotenzaIl bollettino
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 9 positivi: 263 i casi in tutta la Regione. 13 i morti

 
BatL'idea
Barletta, #Uscirnesipuò parte l’asta di beneficenza anti Covid-19

 
FoggiaIl caso
Coronavirus, 26 persone positive in una casa di riposo nel Foggiano

 
Taranto linee guida del Comune
Taranto, emergenza Covid 19: buoni spesa, ecco come e cosa fare

 
LecceParla la regista del videochoc
Calimera, «Io ho filmato il medico che picchiava l’anziano»

 
BrindisiIl virus
Coronavirus a Brindisi, positivi altri 12: tra loro anche un assessore

 
MateraOltre l’emergenza
Matera, per la Festa della Bruna: «solo il carro e i pezzi all’asta»

 

Rome

One third of Italian families without PCs or tablets

In South total rises to 41%

Rome, April 6 - One third of Italian households, 33.8%, did not have a PC or a tablet in the 2018-2019 period, and the percentage rose to 41% in the poorer south of Italy, ISTAT said in a new survey out Monday. Among families with at least one child, the percentage dropped to 14.3%. In about a fifth of households, or 22.2%, every member has a PC or tablet, said the survey entitled "Room in the home and availability of computers for children".

