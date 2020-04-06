Pope appeals for action on overcrowded prisons

Coronavirus: Italy activates satellite to monitor nation (3)
Vatican City
06 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 6 - Pope Francis appealed about overcrowding in Italian prisons Monday saying that there was the risk of a "calamity" unless the situation is eased amid the coronavirus emergency. The government has said is it prepared to free up to 6,000 prisoners to house arrest, although it only has 5,000 electronic bracelets available.
