Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 87 (2)

Rome, April 6 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italian doctors has risen to 87, with eight fresh deaths, the national federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said on Monday. The latest dead are: Giovanni Battista Tommasini (GP), Riccardo Zucco (neurologist), Ghvont Mrad (thermal doctor), Gianbattista Bertolasi (GP), Silvio Lussana (internal medicine), Giuseppe Aldo Spinazzola (cardiologist), Vincenzo Emmi (IC specialist), and Carlo Amodio (radiologist).