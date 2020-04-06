Face virus emergency with solidarity says Mattarella (3)

Coronavirus: Italy activates satellite to monitor nation (3)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, si ammalano più giovani e muoiono più anziani. Ma per 30enni e 40enni letalità superiore a media nazionale
Coronavirus Puglia, numeri positivi: 77 contagi, in calo i ricoveri (fermi al 40%). Nove morti, aumenta tasso letalità. I dati
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
Rome
06 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 6 - Italians must face the coronavirus pandemic with "all the solidarity they are capable of," President Sergio Mattarella said Monday. In a message to L'Aquila Mayor Pierluigi Biondi on the 11th anniversary of the earthquake that killed 300 in Abruzzo, Mattarella said "we are called on to face the pandemic with all the ability, responsibility and solidarity we are capable of." He said that "faced with the hardest obstacles, we can have moments of difficulty, but Italy has the energy, resilience and a will for the future that has age-old roots". On the 2009 quake, the head of State said "the reconstruction of L'Aquila remains a priority and a commitment that cannot be put off".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su