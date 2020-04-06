Face virus emergency with solidarity says Mattarella (3)

Rome, April 6 - Italians must face the coronavirus pandemic with "all the solidarity they are capable of," President Sergio Mattarella said Monday. In a message to L'Aquila Mayor Pierluigi Biondi on the 11th anniversary of the earthquake that killed 300 in Abruzzo, Mattarella said "we are called on to face the pandemic with all the ability, responsibility and solidarity we are capable of." He said that "faced with the hardest obstacles, we can have moments of difficulty, but Italy has the energy, resilience and a will for the future that has age-old roots". On the 2009 quake, the head of State said "the reconstruction of L'Aquila remains a priority and a commitment that cannot be put off".