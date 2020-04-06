Coronavirus: Social distancing at school an option -minister

Coronavirus: Italy activates satellite to monitor nation (3)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, si ammalano più giovani e muoiono più anziani. Ma per 30enni e 40enni letalità superiore a media nazionale
Coronavirus Puglia, numeri positivi: 77 contagi, in calo i ricoveri (fermi al 40%). Nove morti, aumenta tasso letalità. I dati
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
Rome
06 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 6 - Education Minister Lucia Azzolina has said the government does not yet know when it will be possible to reopen Italy's schools, adding that pupils may have to observe social distancing when they do go back due to the coronavirus emergency. "We have not given ourselves a date," Azzolina told RAI television. "They'll go back to school when we are certain that our children, the children of the Italian people, are safe". When asked if schools may be required to apply social distancing if the emergency is still ongoing in the autumn, Azzolina replied: "that is one of the scenarios we are thinking about".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su