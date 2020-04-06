Coronavirus: Social distancing at school an option -minister

Rome, April 6 - Education Minister Lucia Azzolina has said the government does not yet know when it will be possible to reopen Italy's schools, adding that pupils may have to observe social distancing when they do go back due to the coronavirus emergency. "We have not given ourselves a date," Azzolina told RAI television. "They'll go back to school when we are certain that our children, the children of the Italian people, are safe". When asked if schools may be required to apply social distancing if the emergency is still ongoing in the autumn, Azzolina replied: "that is one of the scenarios we are thinking about".