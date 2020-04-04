Domenica 05 Aprile 2020 | 18:17

CITTA' DEL MESSICO
Messico: scontro a fuoco fra narcotrafficanti, 19 morti

Rome
Coronavirus: No. in intensive-care down for first time

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 77 with 4 more deaths (2)

Brussels
Vestager says concerned at EU north-south split (3)

Bergamo
Coronavirus: Pope donates 60,000 euros to Bergamo hospital (2)

Coronavirus: Man takes dog for walk to cover drug pushing

Rome
Coronavirus: Man justifies being out, saying needed hashish

Aosta
Coronavirus: One-year-old boy recovers in Val d'Aosta (2)

Rome
I care about solutions, not names - Di Maio on Coronabonds

Rome
No evidence coronavirus circulates in the air - ISS (2)

Bari calcio, video di ex giocatori biancorossi per aiutare chi ha bisogno

PhotoNewsClima surreale
Potenza, domenica delle Palme in una cattedrale deserta

BariConvivere con l'emergenza
Don Salvatore De Pascale

Adelfia, la chiesa è affollata di parrocchiani. Ma solo in foto

 
MateraIl gesto
Matera, Protezione Civile consegna 200 mascherine a Don Angelo

BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, divano in vendita online, ma è una truffa: denunciato

FoggiaAuto distrutta
Danno alle fiamme auto privata di un carabiniere nel Foggiano: le indagini

LecceI riti della settimana santa
I riti della Settimana Santa

TarantoL'emergenza
Covid 19, quattro casi a Grottaglie nuova polemica su Mottola

BatL'episodio
Coronavirus, da Trani a Molfetta a piedi: bloccato dai vigili urbani

Rome

Coronavirus: No. in intensive-care down for first time

Deaths up 681, number of people infected rises by 2,886

Rome, April 4 - The Civil Protection Department said Saturday that number of people in intensive care in Italy has fallen for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said that 3,994 coronavirus patients were in ICUs, down 74 with respect to Friday. The department said that 88,274 are currently infected with COVID-19 here, up 2,886 with respect to Friday. Friday's daily rise was 2,339. It said 15,362 people have died with the coronavirus nationwide, up 681 on Friday. Friday's daily rise in coronavirus deaths was 766. The department said 20,996 people have recovered in Italy after contracting the coronavirus, up 1,238 compared to Friday. The total number of cases in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is 124,632.

