Coronavirus: No. in intensive-care down for first time

Rome, April 4 - The Civil Protection Department said Saturday that number of people in intensive care in Italy has fallen for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said that 3,994 coronavirus patients were in ICUs, down 74 with respect to Friday. The department said that 88,274 are currently infected with COVID-19 here, up 2,886 with respect to Friday. Friday's daily rise was 2,339. It said 15,362 people have died with the coronavirus nationwide, up 681 on Friday. Friday's daily rise in coronavirus deaths was 766. The department said 20,996 people have recovered in Italy after contracting the coronavirus, up 1,238 compared to Friday. The total number of cases in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is 124,632.