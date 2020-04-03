Sabato 04 Aprile 2020 | 18:28

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 77 with 4 more deaths (2)

Brussels
Vestager says concerned at EU north-south split (3)

Bergamo
Coronavirus: Pope donates 60,000 euros to Bergamo hospital (2)

Coronavirus: Man takes dog for walk to cover drug pushing

Rome
Coronavirus: Man justifies being out, saying needed hashish

Aosta
Coronavirus: One-year-old boy recovers in Val d'Aosta (2)

Rome
I care about solutions, not names - Di Maio on Coronabonds

Rome
No evidence coronavirus circulates in the air - ISS (2)

Brussels

Many options aside from coronabonds says Dombrovskis (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 73 (2)

Il Biancorosso

emergenza coronavirus
Bari calcio, video di ex giocatori biancorossi per aiutare chi ha bisogno

FoggiaA Cerignola
Coronavirus, violano misure anticontagio: multate 200 persone nel Foggiano

BariCassazione
Bari estetista uccisa, depositate motivazioni sentenza che ha annullato l'assoluzione dell'ex

BatLa testimonianza
Andria, la denuncia di una dirigente scolastica: «Essere sordi con il Covid 19 è un incubo nell'incubo»

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, emergenza coronavirus, ordinanze prorogate fino al 14 aprile

MateraLa festa
Nonna Grazia compie 109 anni

BrindisiDomenica delle Palme
Brindisi, ramoscelli d'ulivo in dono al mercato contadino

TarantoIl virus
Coronavirus, 30 casi nell'ospedale di Castellaneta, il sindaco: «Situazione critica»

Lecceemergenza coronavirus
Lecce, 40enne positivo muore al Dea

Rome

Data stable with respect to Thursday

Rome, April 3 - The Civil Protection Department said Friday that the rise both the number of corinavirus-linked deaths and in the number of people infected with COVID-19 was largely steady with respect to Thursday. It said 85,388 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 2,339 more than Thursday. Thursday's daily rise was 2,477. The department said 14,681 people have now died of the coronavirus here, 766 more than Thursday. Thursday's daily rise in deaths was 760. It said 19,758 people have recovered, 1,480 more than Thursday. Thursday's rise was 1,431. The overall number of cases in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 119,827.

