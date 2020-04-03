Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Rome
03 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 3 - The Civil Protection Department said Friday that the rise both the number of corinavirus-linked deaths and in the number of people infected with COVID-19 was largely steady with respect to Thursday. It said 85,388 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 2,339 more than Thursday. Thursday's daily rise was 2,477. The department said 14,681 people have now died of the coronavirus here, 766 more than Thursday. Thursday's daily rise in deaths was 760. It said 19,758 people have recovered, 1,480 more than Thursday. Thursday's rise was 1,431. The overall number of cases in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 119,827.
