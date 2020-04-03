Coronavirus: Man takes dog for walk to cover drug pushing

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, è barese il ricercatore che ha scoperto il «vaccino cerotto»: pronto per essere testato VIDEO
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
03 Aprile 2020
(ANSA) - Rome, April 3 - A 20-year-old man was cited for breaking the coronavirus lockdown in the Prati area of central Rome Friday after police found he had taken his dog for its permitted walk as a cover for drug pushing. The man was also arrested after being found in possession of 20 grammes of hashish while his 23-year-old customer was cited for possessing the 1.6 grammes he had just bought.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su