Coronavirus: Man takes dog for walk to cover drug pushing

(ANSA) - Rome, April 3 - A 20-year-old man was cited for breaking the coronavirus lockdown in the Prati area of central Rome Friday after police found he had taken his dog for its permitted walk as a cover for drug pushing. The man was also arrested after being found in possession of 20 grammes of hashish while his 23-year-old customer was cited for possessing the 1.6 grammes he had just bought.