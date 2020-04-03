Coronavirus: Pope donates 60,000 euros to Bergamo hospital (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Bergamo
03 Aprile 2020
Bergamo, April 3 - Pope Francis on Friday donated 60,000 euros to the Bergamo's Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital, which is at the centre of Lombardy's fight against the coronavirus, and which will use some of the money for a new hospital in the fair area of the city. "This is a fresh sign of his closeness," the local diocese said.
