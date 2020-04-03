Coronavirus: One-year-old boy recovers in Val d'Aosta (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Aosta
03 Aprile 2020
Aosta, April 3 - A one-year-old boy has recovered from the coronavirus in Val d'Aosta, sources said Friday. The boy, resident in Pontey, had been one of the first infected with the virus in the northern region along with members of his family. He is in the Parini Hospital in Aosta, where his mother and grandparents have also recovered.
