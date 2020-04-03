No evidence coronavirus circulates in the air - ISS (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Rome
03 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 3 - Higher Health Institute (ISS) President Silvio Brusaferro said Friday "at the moment there is no evidence that the novel coronavirus circulates in the air". He said "at the moment the scientific literature indicates that the main ways of the virus's spread are by droplets and by contact".
