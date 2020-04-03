Many options aside from coronabonds says Dombrovskis (2)

Brussels, April 3 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Friday that "we are exploring all the options, coronabonds get a lot of headlines in the papers and there is a political controversy, but there are many options being prepared, I underscore the EU's pluriannual budget which will be our Marshall Plan, as (Commission President Ursula) von der Leyen said, and it must be ambitious, with funds brought forward and a strong component on investments". Italy is pushing for euro bonds as a means of funding the economic fightback from the coronavirus crisis.