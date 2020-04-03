We remain open to all options says Dombrovskis

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Brussels
03 Aprile 2020
Brussels, April 3 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Friday "we remain open to all options" in funding the economic fightback from the coronavirus crisis. "We need a coordinated and effective response to the crisis," he said. Italy is pushing for so-called 'coronabonds', which are now meeting less resistance than when first mooted.
