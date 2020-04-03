Coronavirus: Emergency food buying falls

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
03 Aprile 2020
(NASA) - Rome, April 3 - The initial phase of coronavirus emergency food buying has fallen off after five weeks of lockdown, the Italiani.Coop website said Friday. People are now buying more flour and yeast, purchases of which have risen by 205% and 203% respectively over the last two weeks, it said. Italians are buying less pasta, rice and olive oil.
