Coronaviurs: 50 firms to make masks - ISS (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Coronavirus, è barese il ricercatore che ha scoperto il «vaccino cerotto»: pronto per essere testato VIDEO
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
Rome
03 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 3 - Some 50 Italian companies have been authorized to make coronavirus face masks in Italy, Higher Health Institute (ISS) President Silvio Brusaferro said Friday. Only one of them has also been authorized to market them, he said.
