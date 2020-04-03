Coronavirus: Health ministry in 7 mn research tender (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Rome
03 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 3 - The Italian health ministry on Friday issued a seven-million-euro tender for research on the coronavirus. Each project approved can receive up to one million euros in funding, said Health Minister Roberto Speranza, adding that "it is an initiative that goes in the right direction". "Priority will be given to applicability to treatment," he said.
