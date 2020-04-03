Coronavirus: 5 nuns in care home die (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Sanremo
03 Aprile 2020
Sanremo, April 3 - Five elderly nuns in a Sanremo care home for religious died with the coronavirus on Friday, local bishop Antonio Suetta said. Another three nuns have been hospitalized in serious condition, he said.
