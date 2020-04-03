Coronavirus: 8 drug studies approved (3)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
03 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 3 - The Italian drugs agency AIFA has approved eight studies on drugs that may be effective against the coronavirus, Higher Health Institute (ISS) President Franco Locatelli told a press conference Friday. He said some of these were already showing promise. Locatelli added that serum tests for antibodies would provide a complete picture of the epidemic in Italy.
