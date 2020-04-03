Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 71 (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, è barese il ricercatore che ha scoperto il «vaccino cerotto»: pronto per essere testato VIDEO
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
Rome
03 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 3 - The death toll among doctors in Italy in the coronavirus emergency rose to 71 Friday with another three deaths from the virus, the federation of Italian doctors' guilds FNOMCEO said. The three were named as Gennaro Annarumma, Francesco Consigliere, a coroner, and Alberto Paolini.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su