Coronavirus:We'd have many more victims without lockdown-ISS (2)

Rome, April 3 - Italy would have had a herd immunity to the coronavirus without its lockdown but with many more victims in six months, Higher Health Institute (ISS) chief epidemiologist Giovanni Rezza said Friday. If there is a so-called 'phase two', of 'living with the virus, this will have to be very gradual, so as to limit the risk of the fatalities curve heading up again, he went on. Rezza also said that "if we had given up in the South we would have had many more Codognos," referring to the Lombardy town that was the centre of the first outbreak.