2.45 mn applications for COVID-19 benefits reports INPS (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Rome
03 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 3 - Social security and pensions agency INPS said Friday it had so far received 2.45 applications for a total of 5.1 million benefit beneficiaries, including 2.1 applications for a new coronavirus-linked 600-euro benefit for the workless self-employed. For the 'cassa integrazione' lay-off compensation fund and the so-called 'ordinary check', INPS said it had received almost 160,000 applications covering almost 2.9 million claimants.
