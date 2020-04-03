Coronavirus: PMI down to all-time low in March (2)

Rome, April 3 - Italy's composite purchasing managers index (PMI), a gauge of manufacturing and service activity, fell to an all-time low of 20.2 points in March, from 50.7 in February, the IHS Markit research agency said Friday. New manufacturing orders collapsed to an all-time low of 18.4 from 51.3 in February and the service sector also fell to a record low of 17.4 in March from 52.1 in February, with new orders down from 52.2 to 13.8.