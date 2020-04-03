Italy will be in lockdown on May Day too says Borrelli (2)

Rome, April 3 - Italy's coronavirus lockdown will last past the current end date of April 13 to at least May 1 and 'phase two' of living with the virus can begin in mid-May, Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Friday. The civil protection chief stressed the importance of keeping to "the most rigorous conduct" in observing lockdown rules. He said that the date of emerging from lockdown, however, "is still not certain at all".