'Emergency income' for 3 mn Italians - Catalfo (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, è barese il ricercatore che ha scoperto il «vaccino cerotto»: pronto per essere testato VIDEO
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
Rome
03 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 3 - Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said Friday the government was gearing to provide an "emergency income" to some three million Italians who are estimated to have no income amid the coronavirus crisis. "We are assessing the number of people and the impact," she said. "So for all these people who have no other income support the emergency wage will be foreseen, which will help them in this period of economic crisis".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su