Luxottica's workers to get 100% pay

Milan, April 2 - Italian eyewear giant Luxottica said Thursday it is making sure some 12,000 workers will continue to get 100% pay even amid the coronavirus emergency. This will see the firm topping up the 'cassa integrazione' State benefit, which is given to workers who been temporarily sidelined, to make sure they stay on full pay. The deal with unions also included a 500-euro bonus for those working on essential services and a voluntary management pay cut of up to 50%. Plant closures in August have been cut from three to one week to help gear up for the resumption of production.