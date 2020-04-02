Coronavirus: deaths rise by 760, no infected up 2,477

Rome, April 2 - The civil protection department said Thursday that 83,049 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 2,477 more than Wednesday. The daily rise in the number of people infected was 2,937 on Wednesday. The department said 13,915 people have now died with the coronavirus in Italy, 760 more than Wednesday. Wednesday's daily rise was 727. It said 18,728 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, 1,431 more than Wednesday. Wednesday's rise was 1,118. The overall number of people to have been infected in Italy, including the deceased and the recovered, is 115,242.