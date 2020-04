Coronavirus: 83,049 infected, 2,477 more than Wed (2)

Rome, April 2 - Some 83,049 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 2,477 more than Wednesday, the civil protection department said Thursday. The overall number including victims and recovered is 115,242. Some 25,876 are infected in Lombardy (111 more than Wednesday), 11,859 in Emilia-Romagna (+370), 8,578 in Veneto (+354), 8,799 in Piedmont (+329), 3,555 in Marche (+99), 4,789 in Tuscany (+357), 2,660 in Liguria (+15), 2,879 in Lazio (+121), 2,140 in Campania (+164), 1,294 in Friuli Venezia Giulia (+88), 1,587 in Trentino (+104), 1,160 in the province of Bolzano (+48), 1,864 in Puglia (+108), 1,606 in Sicily (+62), 1,251 in Abruzzo (+40), 885 in Umbria (+21), 556 in Valle d'Aosta (+16), 718 in Sardinia (+43), 627 in Calabria (+17), 133 in Molise (+2), and 233 in Basilicata (+8). As for the victims, there have been 7,960 in Lombardy (+367), 1,811 in Emilia-Romagna (+79), 532 in Veneto (+33), 983 in Piedmont (+97), 503 in Marche (+26), 268 in Tuscany (+15), 488 in Liguria (+28), 167 in Campania (+19), 185 in Lazio (+16), 129 in Friuli Venezia Giulia (+7), 144 in Puglia (+15), 129 in the province of Bolzano (+13), 93 in Sicily (+5), 133 in Abruzzo (+10), 38 in Umbria (+1), 63 in Valle d'Aosta (+4), 187 in Trentino (+14), 41 in Calabria (+3), 40 in Sardinia (+6), 11 in Molise (+1), and 10 in Basilicata (+1). The overall number of swabs has been 581,232, of which over 308,000 in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.