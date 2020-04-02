Photo nurse recovers, can't wait to get back (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, è barese il ricercatore che ha scoperto il «vaccino cerotto»: pronto per essere testato VIDEO
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
Milan
02 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 2 - A 43-year-old nurse whose photo slumped over her keyboard became one of the symbols of Italian health workers' unstinting efforts in the coronavirus crisis has recovered from the virus and says she "can't wait" to get back to work. Elena was snapped three weeks ago with her gloves, masks, scrubs and headgear on after an exhausting shift at Cremona hospital, and tested positive for the virus five days later. "I can't wait to get back," she told the Cremonasipuò.it website.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su