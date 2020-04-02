Photo nurse recovers, can't wait to get back (2)

Milan, April 2 - A 43-year-old nurse whose photo slumped over her keyboard became one of the symbols of Italian health workers' unstinting efforts in the coronavirus crisis has recovered from the virus and says she "can't wait" to get back to work. Elena was snapped three weeks ago with her gloves, masks, scrubs and headgear on after an exhausting shift at Cremona hospital, and tested positive for the virus five days later. "I can't wait to get back," she told the Cremonasipuò.it website.