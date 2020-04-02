More spotchecks, roadblocks in Rome at Easter (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, è barese il ricercatore che ha scoperto il «vaccino cerotto»: pronto per essere testato VIDEO
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
Rome
02 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 2 - Rome police said Thursday they will carry out more spotchecks and set up more roadblocks to check compliance with the coronavirus lockdown at Easter. The checks will be more frequent on the roads lading to the seaside and former 'consular' roads, as well as in green areas of the Italian capital.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su