Safeguard troops abroad Di Maio tells NATO (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Rome
02 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 2 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his NATO counterparts in a videoconference Thursday that the organization must work to safeguard troops abroad. "We must work together to safeguard our troops working abroad. They represent our pride, they are risking their lives for peace and their health must be safeguarded with attention," he said. "The credibility of the Alliance also lies in its ability to take decisions and act concretely in all circumstances".
