Over 1.5 mn applications for COVID aid,INPS site holding up

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, è barese il ricercatore che ha scoperto il «vaccino cerotto»: pronto per essere testato VIDEO
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
Rome
02 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 2 - There have so far been some 1.5 million applications to social security and pensions agency INPS for a new 600-euro benefit for the self-employed and the agency's website is "holding up well" after being "placed in security" following a wave of hacker attacks Wednesday, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said Thursday.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su