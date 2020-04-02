No date for phase 2 but already planned says Conte (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Rome
02 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 2 - The government is unable at the moment to say when the acute phase of the coronavirus emergency will end and 'phase two' of "living with the virus" can begin, Premier Giuseppe Conte told Spanish TV La Sexta on Thursday. "I can say we want to emerge as soon as possible from the most acute emergency phase. Already now we are planning a new phase of managing the emergency, in which we may ease certain measures and learn to live with the virus," he said. After that, he said, "will come the phase of the definitive emergence, to rebuild the economic and social fabric and relaunch the economy".
